Valencia (calf) entered Thursday's game at third base in the second inning, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles didn't seem to be too concerned over Valencia's status after he missed a couple games earlier this week due to calf soreness, and it appears as though he should be at 100 percent prior to Opening Day. Over 130 games with the Mariners last season, Valencia hit .256/.314/.411 with 15 home runs and 66 RBI.