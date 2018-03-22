Orioles' Danny Valencia: Back in action
Valencia (calf) entered Thursday's game at third base in the second inning, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The Orioles didn't seem to be too concerned over Valencia's status after he missed a couple games earlier this week due to calf soreness, and it appears as though he should be at 100 percent prior to Opening Day. Over 130 games with the Mariners last season, Valencia hit .256/.314/.411 with 15 home runs and 66 RBI.
More News
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Calf injury not concerning•
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Out with calf soreness•
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Signs minor-league deal with Orioles•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Smacks two-run blast in win•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Goes deep in one-run loss•
-
Mariners' Danny Valencia: Likely to slide into platoon with Alonso•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...