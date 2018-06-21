Orioles' Danny Valencia: Day off Thursday
Valencia is out of the lineup versus the Nationals on Thursday, Jon Meoli of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Valencia will take the night off following a multi-hit game during Wednesday's victory. Steve Wilkerson will get a start at the hot corner in his absence.
