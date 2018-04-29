Valencia is dealing with hamstring tightness, although the injury isn't expected to be overly concerning, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Valencia was scratched from Sunday's lineup after experiencing some discomfort in his leg while warming up. The Orioles have Monday off, so consider Valencia day-to-day heading into Tuesday's game against the Angels.

