Orioles' Danny Valencia: Goes yard Wednesday
Valencia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Tigers.
The veteran has only four hits on the season, but three of them have gone for extra bases (one double, two homers). Valencia's been getting steady playing time since Jonathan Schoop (oblique) hit the disabled list, but as yet he hasn't done much to prove he should continue seeing his name on the lineup card once the O's get healthier.
