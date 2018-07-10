Valencia is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Joey Rickard will take over in right field against right-hander Masahiro Tanaka. Valencia started both games of Monday's doubleheader, homering in the first game, and had started against the last three opposing right-handers prior to this absence. It seems safe to assume he will continue seeing regular playing time in the second half so long as he remains in Baltimore.

