Orioles' Danny Valencia: Heads to bench
Valencia is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Joey Rickard will take over in right field against right-hander Masahiro Tanaka. Valencia started both games of Monday's doubleheader, homering in the first game, and had started against the last three opposing right-handers prior to this absence. It seems safe to assume he will continue seeing regular playing time in the second half so long as he remains in Baltimore.
