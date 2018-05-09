Orioles' Danny Valencia: Hits fourth home run
Valencia was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 15-7 loss to the Royals.
The home run -- Valencia's fourth of the season -- was a solo shot in the eighth inning, which he followed up with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. The Orioles were down 10-0 before they even picked up the bat, but were able to rally for six runs over the final two innings, with Valencia being a driving factor.
