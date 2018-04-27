Orioles' Danny Valencia: Hits solo home run
Valencia went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Rays.
Valencia hit his third home run of the season off Sergio Romo in the eighth inning. He is currently locked into playing time due to the mounting injuries around the Orioles infield and has provided occasional power production. However, he has done little else with the opportunity as this was his multi-hit game of the season.
