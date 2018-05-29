Orioles' Danny Valencia: Late scratch from lineup
Valencia was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
It's unclear what forced Valencia's removal from the lineup at this point, but Joey Rickard joined the starting nine as a result, with Jace Peterson sliding to third base. Consider the veteran day-to-day for now.
