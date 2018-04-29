Valencia was a late scratch from the Orioles' lineup Sunday against the Tigers due to an undisclosed issue, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.

Valencia had been in line to bat fifth and start at third base, but Pedro Alvarez will now replace him in the field, while right fielder Anthony Santander moves up from seventh to fifth in the order. Expect the Orioles to provide an update on the reason behind Valencia's absence in the near future.