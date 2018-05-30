Orioles' Danny Valencia: Likely headed for paternity leave
Valencia was scratched from Tuesday's lineup after his wife went into labor, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
Valencia will likely be placed on the paternity leave list in the next day or so as he awaits the birth of his child. Jace Peterson took his place at third base Tuesday.
