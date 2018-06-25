Orioles' Danny Valencia: Not starting Monday
Valencia is not in the lineup Monday against the Mariners, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Valencia is hitting a solid .304/.375/.435 over his last 20 games. Tim Beckham (groin) returns from the 60-day disabled list to start at third base in his place. Bekcham is likely to reclaim an everyday role at the position, but Valencia could continue to find himself in the lineup occasionally, especially with Chris Davis in the middle of a terrible season at first base.
