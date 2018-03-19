Valencia is unavailable for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins due to minor calf soreness, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxOnline.com reports.

Valencia is battling for a bench role with the Orioles this spring. He hit .256/.314/.411 in 130 games for the Mariners last season and is 6-for-29 with two homers so far in Grapefruit League play. His injury appears to be minor and shouldn't impact his chances of making the Opening Day roster, though the exact details remain unclear.