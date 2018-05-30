Orioles' Danny Valencia: Placed on paternity leave
Valencia was put on the paternity list Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
This moves comes as expected, with Valencia's wife going into labor Tuesday. He'll get a few days to spend with his family, and Donnie Hart will join the big-league squad.
