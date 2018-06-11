Orioles' Danny Valencia: Returns from illness
Valencia (illness) is back in the lineup Monday against the Red Sox.
Valencia had sat out Sunday with an illness, but the issue was apparently a minor one as he won't be missing any more time. The veteran third baseman is hitting a solid .286/.348/.484 through 40 games this season.
