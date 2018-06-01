Orioles' Danny Valencia: Returns from paternity leave
Valencia was reinstated from the paternity list Friday.
Donnie Hart was optioned down in a corresponding roster move. Valencia will not immediately return to the starting lineup -- Jace Peterson is getting the nod at third base once again -- but it seems likely that Valencia will continue to play semi-regularly for the time being given his respectable .279/.339/.471 batting line.
More News
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Set to return Friday•
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Placed on paternity leave•
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Likely headed for paternity leave•
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Late scratch from lineup•
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Danny Valencia: Goes 4-for-5, homers in blowout•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
Short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps you figure out the best for Week 11...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...