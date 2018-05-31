Orioles' Danny Valencia: Set to return Friday
Valencia (personal) is expected to be back for Friday's matchup against the Yankees, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Valencia was placed on paternity leave Wednesday after the birth of his son. He figures to be in the starting lineup at third base for Thursday's tilt.
