The Orioles designated Bazardo for assignment Sunday.

Bazardo will cede his spot on the 40-man roster to right-handed reliever Joey Krehbiel, who was called up from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of Sunday's game against the Yankees. Though Bazardo has posted solid ratios at Norfolk this season (3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 43:11 K:BB in 38.1 innings), he struggled mightily over his three appearances in the majors prior to being optioned to the minors July 17.