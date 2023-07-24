Bautista pitched a scoreless ninth while allowing two hits and striking out the side to pick up another save Sunday against the Rays.

Bautista worked his way through some trouble after allowing two base hits to bring the winning run to the plate but was able to strike out Wander Franco to end the game. Bautista sits atop the American League with 28 saves and is just two behind league leader Camilo Doval. He's been as dominant as they come and now holds a sparkling 0.92 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 96:19 K:BB in 49 innings.