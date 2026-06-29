Orioles' Felix Bautista: Impressing with mound work

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said Saturday that Bautista (shoulder) has been "throwing really, really well" in his bullpen sessions, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Coming back from right labrum and rotator cuff surgery, Bautista was cleared to resume mound work last week and the team is "pretty excited about where he's at." The Orioles are holding out hope that Bautista could rejoin their bullpen before the end of the regular season, but he's a long way from having an established timeline for a return.