Bautista struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 24th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Marlins.

The right-hander continues to dominate. Bautista has struck out multiple batters in 13 of 14 appearances since the beginning of June, posting a 0.56 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and incredible 32:2 K:BB through 16 innings over that stretch while converting 10 of 11 save chances. He now sits three saves behind major-league leader Camilo Doval's 27.