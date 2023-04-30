Bautista recorded his seventh save of the season in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

After seeing his control waver Thursday when he walked three batters and needed 31 pitches to secure his sixth save, Bautista's seventh was a relative breeze as he needed only 10 pitches to carve up Detroit's 6-7-8 hitters. The right-hander is showing he was no one-year wonder after breaking out in 2022, and through 13.2 innings this season he sports a 1.32 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and dominant 43.1 percent strikeout rate.