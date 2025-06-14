Orioles' Gary Sanchez: Activated off IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles reinstated Sanchez (wrist) off the injured list Saturday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Sanchez had been on the IL since late April due to a wrist injury. He underwent a minor-league rehab stint in early June and batted .364 (8-for-22) with three home runs, eight RBI and six runs with Triple-A Norfolk. Sanchez is now set to retake backup catcher duties for Baltimore behind Adley Rutschman. Fellow backstop Maverick Handley was optioned to Norfolk in a corresponding move. Sanchez is starting at DH and batting seventh Saturday in his return, per Jake Rill of MLB.com.
