Sanchez (finger) will start at designated hitter and bat fifth in Wednesday's game versus the Rangers.

Sanchez had to depart Tuesday's contest and underwent X-rays after a foul tip struck one of his fingers. The tests came back negative, and Sanchez is feeling well enough to at least hit in Wednesday's series finale. Jacob Stallings is catching for the Orioles.

