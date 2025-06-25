Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

While the 32-year-old flexed his muscles by taking Chris Martin deep in the seventh inning to get the Orioles on the board, Sanchez arguably cost his team more runs than he created. Texas went 5-for-5 on steal attempts against the backstop, including three by Sam Haggerty after he entered the game in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter, and Sanchez also struggled to protect the plate -- the Rangers' first run came when he couldn't corral a Ramon Laureano throw in the fourth inning as Corey Seager scored from second on a single, and the game-winning run came when Sanchez was a heartbeat slow to tag Evan Carter on a fielder's choice. Sanchez has gone 5-for-15 with five RBI in five games since Adley Rutschman (oblique) was sidelined, but his hold on the starting job could slip if his defensive work remains subpar.