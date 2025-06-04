Orioles' Gary Sanchez: Cleared for rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sanchez (wrist) has been sent to Triple-A Norfolk to begin a rehab assignment, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Sanchez has been sidelined since late April with right wrist inflammation but has been cleared to play in games. He could rejoin the Orioles' active roster as soon as this weekend.
