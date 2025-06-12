Orioles' Gary Sanchez: Could be activated this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Thursday that Sanchez (wrist) has a chance to be activated before the conclusion of the team's homestand Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Sanchez is 8-for-20 with three home runs in six rehab games with Triple-A Norfolk and is coming along more quickly than expected. He's been shelved since late April due to right wrist inflammation but looks to have a good shot to return for this weekend's series against the Angels.
