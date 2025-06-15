Sanchez (wrist) went 1-for-3 with a home run and was also hit by a pitch in his return to the lineup during Saturday's 6-5 win over the Orioles.

Sanchez left the yard for the first time this season in his first game back off the injured list. It will be interesting to see how much playing time the 32-year-old will get. He'll be called upon to spell Adley Rutschman every once in a while behind the plate, but his other playing time will have to come at the DH position. If the slugging catcher wants time there, his numbers will have to improve. In a small, 33-at-bat sample size, he is slashing .121/.231/.212 on the season.