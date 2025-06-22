Sanchez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Maverick Handley will get the nod behind the plate in the series finale, but Sanchez started at catcher in both of the previous two contests and looks poised to serve as the Orioles' top backstop for the next few weeks after interim manager Tony Mansolino said Sunday that Adley Rutschman (oblique) would remain on the injured list through the All-Star break, per Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com. Sanchez has turned in a .213/.296/.340 slash line with two home runs and 11 RBI in 54 plate appearances on the season, and while that level of production hasn't been impressive, the absence of Rutschman puts Sanchez on the radar as a pickup in fantasy leagues with lineups that include two catchers.