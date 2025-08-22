The Orioles transferred Sanchez (knee) to the 60-day injured list Friday.

The veteran catcher was ruled out 8-to-10 weeks after being diagnosed with a right knee sprain in early July, so it's not a surprise he's eventually made his way to the 60-day IL. Sanchez wijll be eligible to be reinstated in early September, though it's unclear if he's expected to be available at that point.