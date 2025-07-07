Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Sunday that Sanchez has been diagnosed with a moderate PCL sprain in his right knee, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mansolino didn't offer up a timeline for Sanchez's return from the 10-day injured list, but given that his knee sprain isn't viewed as mild, the 33-year-old backstop seems unlikely to be ready to play when he's first eligible for activation at the start of the second half. Sanchez became the fourth Orioles catcher to hit the IL, joining Adley Rutschman (oblique), Maverick Handley (concussion) and Chadwick Tromp (back). None of the injured backstops have resumed baseball activities, so Jacob Stallings and the newly acquired Alex Jackson appear poised to serve as Baltimore's catching tandem though at least the All-Star break.