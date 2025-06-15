Sanchez went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Angels.

Sanchez broke the game open Thursday, launching a grand slam off Connor Brogdon with two outs in the seventh inning that extended Baltimore's lead to 9-2. The 32-year-old Sanchez has homered in back-to-back games following a nearly two-month stint on the IL. Overall, Sanchez has gone 6-for-37 (.162) with a .580 OPS across 43 plate appearances this year. While he'll primarily serve as Adley Rutschman's backup, Sanchez should see additional playing time at DH.