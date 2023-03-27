Rodriguez will not be part of the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimore Banner.com reports.

Prior to spring training, Rodriguez cracking the Opening Day rotation seemed like a foregone conclusion. However, Kostka writes that "the internal feeling was that Rodriguez hadn't been consistent enough" during his five Grapefruit League outings. The top prospect struck out 19 over 15.1 innings this spring but also walked seven and held a 7.04 ERA. Rodriguez should be part of Baltimore's rotation soon enough, but for now he'll have to wait.