Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Absent from lineup
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Henderson is not in the Orioles' lineup for Friday's game in Toronto, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
Henderson will take a seat against left-handed Yusei Kikuchi. The rookie infielder is just 4-for-30 at the plate versus lefties this season. Joey Ortiz is at third base.
