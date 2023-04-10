Henderson is not in the Orioles' lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.
Henderson has had trouble out of the gate this season, going just 4-for-27 with one home run and one stolen base. The left-handed hitter will take a seat against southpaw JP Sears, with Ramon Urias handling third base and Anthony Santander occupying the designated hitter spot.
