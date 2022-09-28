Henderson isn't starting Wednesday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Henderson has gone just 1-for-19 with a homer, two runs, two RBI, five walks and nine strikeouts over his last six games, and he'll get a day off Wednesday. Tyler Nevin is starting at the hot corner and batting sixth.
