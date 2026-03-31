Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Accounts for both O's runs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI during Monday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Henderson clubbed his first home run of the season in the opening inning, sending a Jack Leiter pitch out of the yard to tie the game at one. Later, he tacked on an RBI single, but it wouldn't be enough for the Orioles to get the win. Even with Monday's success, it's still been a tough opening week for the 24-year-old as he's just 3-for-16 (.188 batting average) with seven strikeouts.
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