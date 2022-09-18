Henderson went 2-for-4 with one double, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's loss to Toronto.

Henderson notched a two-run single to get Baltimore within one off righty starter Jose Berrios in the third inning. The infielder has recorded two hits in four straight games and boasts an outstanding 1.281 OPS over 27 plate appearances in his last seven games. The 21-year-old rookie has tallied four doubles, a triple and a home run in 25 at-bats during that span.