Henderson agreed to a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Orioles on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

It's a massive raise for Henderson in his first year of arbitration eligibility, which is hardly a surprise given that he's been one of the most productive shortstops in baseball since debuting in 2022. The 24-year-old's production dropped a bit in 2025, however, but he still finished with 17 homers, 30 steals, 68 RBI, 85 runs and a .787 OPS in 154 contests.