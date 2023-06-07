Henderson (back) is will hit sixth and start at third base Wednesday versus the Brewers.

Henderson was removed from Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Giants due to lower-back discomfort and had been held out of the lineup each of the past three games due to the issue. Fortunately for Henderson and the Orioles, the issue wasn't anything that warranted a trip to the injured list, and he looks ready to take back his near-everyday role in the Baltimore lineup.