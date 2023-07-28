Henderson (back) is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff Friday versus the Yankees, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
The rookie infielder didn't play Wednesday versus the Phillies after having to exit Tuesday's contest with lower-back discomfort, but after an off day for the O's on Thursday he appears ready to roll. Henderson will carry an .802 OPS into action Friday.
