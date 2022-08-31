Henderson, who was called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier Wednesday, will start at third base and bat sixth in his MLB debut against the Guardians.

The Orioles' top prospect played almost exclusively on the left side of the infield through his first three seasons in the minors before recently picking up more time at first base and second base, but the hot corner is expected to be his primary home with Baltimore, per Dan Connolly of The Athletic. Though the lefty-hitting 21-year-old could find himself on the bench versus left-handed pitching, he'll likely be given the opportunity to play on an everyday basis against right-handed pitching after earning his ticket to the majors by producing an .894 OPS to go with 10 stolen bases over his 65 games at Norfolk. With Henderson stepping in at third base Wednesday, Ramon Urias will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter and could see most of his starts out of that spot moving forward.