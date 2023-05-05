Henderson went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored against the Royals in a 13-10 win Thursday.

Henderson gave Baltimore what looked to be an unsurmountable 8-1 lead in the third inning with a 425-foot, two-run blast to right field. However, Kansas City eventually took the lead in the seventh frame, and Henderson was replaced by a pinch hitter when his turn came up in the eighth. Despite the late-game substitution, this was a positive performance for Henderson, as he had gone just 1-for-13 over his previous five games entering Thursday.