The Orioles promoted Henderson from Double-A Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
He'll be joined in Norfolk by fellow infield prospect Jordan Westburg, who also received a promotion from Bowie on Monday. The 20-year-old Henderson was slashing .312/.452/.573 with eight home runs and 12 stolen bases in 208 plate appearances at Bowie this season.
