Henderson went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Rays.

Henderson connected on a two-run blast in the second inning for his fifth homer in July and his 16th of the year. After a rough stretch to begin the year, Henderson is slashing .293/.352/.587 with 11 homers, 29 RBI and 25 runs in 40 games since June 2. He's making a case to be in the AL Rookie of the Year conversation and actually holds a higher WAR (2.6) than frontrunner Josh Jung (2.4) and Masataka Yoshida (2.4).