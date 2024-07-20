Henderson went 4-for-5 with three runs scored in Friday's win over the Rangers.
Henderson smacked four singles and has just one extra-base knock over his last seven appearances. The 23-year-old turned in his first multi-hit effort since July 7 and is now 18-for-56 (.321) this month. On the year, Henderson's slash line is up .293/.378/.586 with 81 runs scored through 96 contests.
