Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Henderson (oblique) is hitting and throwing every day and could make his Grapefruit League debut by the end of this week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old has been delayed early in spring training by an oblique injury, but his recent progression is encouraging. The Orioles are likely to remain cautious in an attempt to avoid rushing Henderson back too soon, but a spring debut in early March now seems likely.