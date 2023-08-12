Henderson is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Mariners, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Henderson will take a seat after he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts during the series opener Friday. Jorge Mateo will draw the start at shortstop and bat ninth versus Seattle.
More News
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Goes yard Saturday•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Mashes 18th homer•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Sitting out with back issue•
-
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson: Exits with back injury•