Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters that Henderson is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers while dealing with a sore right hand, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

"He's fine, just it's tender," Hyde said while also noting that Henderson could be available off the bench to pinch-hit. The rookie took a 107 mph grounder off his right hand in Monday's game against the Rangers, and Baltimore will give the 21-year-old some rest to recover. There's a very good chance Henderson will be back in the lineup Wednesday, but managers will want to pay close attention.