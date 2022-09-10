Henderson went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Friday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

Henderson stepped up with a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning, which stood as the game-winning hit. It was his third multi-hit effort in 10 games as a major-leaguer. The infielder is slashing .306/.359/.472 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored, one stolen base and three doubles through 39 plate appearances.