Henderson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Phillies due to lower back discomfort, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Henderson has dealt with back issues before this season -- he missed two games in early June with a similar injury. He should be considered day-to-day going forward.
